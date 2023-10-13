French regulatory group ANFR leaks iOS 17.1 release date

According to the French regulatory group ANFR, Apple’s upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24th.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The release date was shared on the ANFR’s website in an update outlining Apple’s plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12.

“Apple has committed to deploy an update in France,” reads a translation of the update, which is in French. “This fix will be available to all users no later than October 24.”

Apple earlier this week confirmed that iOS 17.1 will include a tweak that will lower iPhone 12 radiation levels.

According to Apple, the ‌iPhone‌ 12 is safe to use “and always has been.” After the iOS 17.1 update, ‌iPhone‌ 12 models in France will no longer increase their transmit power when the off-body state is detected, so coverage in areas where cellular signal is low may cause lower cellular performance in some use cases.