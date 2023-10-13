Gizmodo reviews Apple Watch Series 9: The de facto accessory for iPhone users

For Gizmodo, Florence Ion says that the Apple Watch Series 9 is quite simply the best smartwatch for iPhone users.

Apple last month introduced Apple Watch Series 9, bringing new features to the world’s best-selling watch. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

Florence Ion for Gizmodo:

You should have an Apple Watch if you use an iPhone. It is the defacto accessory, perfectly tailored to the iPhone user’s needs and, presumably, wants. I say “presumably” because Apple’s idea to add the Double Tap gesture is such a distinctive, niche feature to add to a wearable. And yet, it fulfills such a need. At its Wanderlust event, Apple mentioned using your nose to tap something on the watch screen as an example of a need that had to be met. I immediately recalled the handful of times I’d made the same sporadic decision to use some other part of my body to try to interact with a screen. The Double Tap gesture is an actual solution to a common problem. The leading kicker with this generation’s Apple Watch is that the Series 9 display is the brightest Apple’s ever made. It can go up to 2,000 nits, though you won’t be able to force the full nit capabilities since it still relies on the ambient light sensor to initiate it. It ensures you don’t blast your eyes out (or kill the battery). The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for iPhone users because it’s the only watch catering to how they move through the iOS interface and the rest of the ecosystem.

MacDailyNews Take: Florence knows what time it is.

