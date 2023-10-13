Apple TV+ grows to take 7% of the U.S. streaming market

Apple TV+ now has 7% of the U.S. streaming market, more than double the 3% share the service had two years ago, according to JustWatch data.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Apple’s streaming service grew during 2023 to end the third quarter with 7% of the U.S. market, according to a new report from JustWatch. That’s up 1% from the start of the year. And Apple TV+ ended 2021 with 5% of the market, so it’s seeing steady gains. Amazon Prime Video is on top of the U.S. market with a 22% share, followed closely by Netflix’s at 21%, reports JustWatch. Both grew in 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: Nice gains for Apple TV+ which sits in 7th place. Max is in 3rd with 15%. Disney has 12% for 4th. Hulu is in 5th with 11% and Paramount+ has 8% share for 6th.

