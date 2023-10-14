What to expect from the next-gen Apple TV‌ 4K

Apple in November 2022 began shipping the current Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.

Now, a 4th generation Apple TV 4K box looms.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple is working on a new version of the 4K Apple TV, and rumors suggest that it could launch as soon as 2024.

We are not expecting any updates to the form factor, and it will continue to use the same slimmed-down black plastic body from the current ‌Apple TV‌ model.

Apple doesn’t design chips exclusively for the ‌Apple TV‌, so it’s likely that the next-generation model will use the same A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models and the iPhone 15 models.

There is also the possibility that the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K will have the A17 Pro chip used in the iPhone 15 Pro models, as that would give the ‌Apple TV‌ the capability to play console-quality games, a rumor from years back. The A17 Pro is Apple’s first 3-nanometer chip, and it includes a 6-core GPU that’s able to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing for the first time, enabling games with more realistic graphics… At the same time, it is worth noting that the A17 Pro chip may ultimately be too expensive for Apple to include in an ‌Apple TV‌, especially as there are rumors that Apple is aiming for a lower price point.