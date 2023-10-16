Apple preps lower cost Vision Pro likely without EyeSight feature

Apple is said to be working on a lower-priced Vision Pro model, aiming for a retail price between $1,500 – $2,500 that would use lower-resolution displays, an Apple A-series iPhone processor instead of a Mac M-series chip, and omit the EyeSight feature.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

I’m now told that the company is also likely to remove the EyeSight feature — the external display that shows a user’s eyes — and include fewer external cameras and sensors. In addition to developing the cheaper model, Apple is working on a second-generation version of the full-fledged Vision Pro. That headset will have all the bells and whistles but be smaller and lighter, making it more comfortable to wear. The company is also looking to integrate prescription lenses directly into the device, simplifying the design. The first Vision Pro, in contrast, will use lens inserts from optical component maker Zeiss. As for when the first Vision Pro is coming, the company continues to say “early next year.” In Apple terminology, that could mean anything before the end of April (which I personally don’t consider “early”).

MacDailyNews Take: Without the EyeSight feature, a lower-price Vision Pro would work pretty much the same to the user; it’s other people who would be affected. This cheaper model would appeal to people who often work alone or who plan to use the Vision Pro more as an entertainment / gaming device than as a spatial computer in an office or school setting.

