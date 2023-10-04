tvOS 17.1 will deliver Apple TV’s new ‘Enhance Dialogue’ feature to original HomePod and HomePod mini

In tvOS 17.0, Apple’s new “Enhance Dialogue” feature was only available to second-generation HomePods paired with an Apple TV 4K. In tvOS 17.1 and HomePod Software 17.1 betas, Apple looks to have expanded the feature to HomePod mini and first-generation HomePod users.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple explains that Enhance Dialogue makes it easier to hear the dialogue in TV shows and movies by separating the dialogue from the background noise and bringing it forward to the center channel. This means that “users can more clearly hear what is being said over the effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show,” Apple says. This change was first spotted by our friend Sigmund Judge on Mastodon. This means that people using a HomePod from 2018 or a HomePod mini can now take advantage of Enhance Dialogue on Apple TV 4K. The feature is accessible in the native tvOS 17 video player, under the “Audio Enhancements” menu.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopfully, this feature expansion survives beta testing and makes it to the official iOS 17.1 public release.

