Porsche fully embraces Apple CarPlay since the overwhelming majority of its customers have iPhones

High-performance vehicle maker Porsche is fully embracing Apple CarPlay since the overwhelming majority of its customers are owners of high-performance iPhones.

Jonathan M. Gitlin for Ars Technica:

[Porsche] has built a new iOS app, making use of an Automaker toolkit provided by Apple. This little-known feature is only offered to OEMs and allows them freedom beyond the restrictive user interface guidelines laid down by Apple.

Porsche’s customer research found that the overwhelming majority of its customers have iPhones and prefer using them for things like navigation. “Obviously, you have to switch back and forth to control some features around media, for example, some more specific features around climate,” explained Cyril Dorsaz, principal product manager at Porsche Digital. “And ultimately, we learned through customer research that this is something that our customers are not really happy with.”

Although the freedom of the Automaker toolkit would have allowed Porsche to make the app look just like its native infotainment system, it didn’t.

“We had a conversation about ‘should we use the Porsche font here or the San Francisco font?'” Dorsaz told Ars. “The obvious choice was San Francisco font because other apps in the ecosystem are using the San Francisco font. So we don’t want to stand out too much. And again, the goal for us is that customers, when they’re not in the car, they are using the iPhone, iPad, MacOS, Apple Watch, they are very familiar with this UX, UI. That’s why they love Apple CarPlay, and that’s why we went with this very familiar Apple UI.”