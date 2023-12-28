‘Slow Horses’ alone justifies subscribing to Apple TV+

The darkly funny espionage drama “Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. The series alone, is reason enough to subscribe to Apple TV+, iMore‘s Steven Shaw writes.

Steven Shaw for iMore:

‎

Despite being lauded by so many, Slow Horses seems to be one of those shows that gets criminally overlooked by many. But, for me, it’s the best thing on Apple TV Plus and deserves to have a far bigger audience to match. With a stand-out cast, fast-moving stories (despite the title), and plenty of fart jokes, Slow Horses is the series that keeps bringing me back to Apple TV Plus. If you’ve already watched Slow Horses, then I’m probably preaching to the choir. But if you’ve never seen it, or perhaps never even heard of it, you’re missing out. While the show itself is incredibly slick, the same can’t be said about these agents. It’s the opposite of the traditional spy caper, where the heroes are generally infallible. These characters are terribly flawed, and it makes for compelling viewing. The writing is slick, the acting is superb, and there is an excellent cast to star alongside Oldman – including the likes of Kristen Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce, among many others. It’s the series I look forward to more than any other. If the premise of the show isn’t enough to lure you in, then the performance of Gary Oldman really should be… He’s as hilarious as he is troubled, and Oldman plays the character magnificently. He has hinted that this may be his last major role before he retires. If it turns out to be the case, he’s going out on a high.

I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb — and then hang it up. – Gary Oldman, November 2022

‎

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been signing the praises of Slow Horses since it debuted (before, even, since Apple had us a “Gary Oldman.” The series is even better than we could’ve hoped it would be.

Gary Oldman talks Slow Horses, Harry Potter, Batman…

(05:30: Why he said “yes” to Slow Horses)

(46:25: We have Season 4 in the can… and it’s going to be dynamite)

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.