Gary Oldman to star in Apple TV+ drama series ‘Slow Horses’

Gary Oldman has inked a deal to star in a small screen adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House books for Apple TV+.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Titled “Slow Horses” after the first novel in the series, the show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman will star as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.

Former “Veep” writer Will Smith will write and executive produce… The series was commissioned for Apple out of the UK by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.