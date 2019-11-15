CNET reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: New scissor keyboard is positively delightful

Dan Ackerman for CNET:

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is something of a greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features. The body’s shape, size and weight are very close to the 15-inch Pro, a well-established standard for high-end laptops that are mostly desk-bound but occasionally portable. The screen is closer to the gone-but-not-forgotten, 17-inch MacBook Pro, a classic big-screen system that readers still email me about at least once or twice a year. The 3,072×1,920 Retina display has tons of pixel real estate, edging closer to the 5K screens on iMacs.

And perhaps most important, the keyboard is… different. No, it’s not the clacky classic MacBook Pro keyboard of yore. Frankly, that was never as good as you remember it being. Nor is it the ultra-flat butterfly mechanism keyboard that’s slowly bled into every MacBook since 2015… After just a single day of typing on the new Magic-style keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, I’m ready to retcon the butterfly keyboard back to being a disaster. That’s because the new keyboard is positively delightful, which is not praise I offer lightly. Put another way, my first thought early this morning while typing this review on the 16-inch Pro was, “Where the f*** has this been for the last four years?”

The keyboard feels extraordinarily different, better than both the butterfly version and even the classic pre-2015 version.