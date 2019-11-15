Apple warns of security risks from German law to force open Apple Pay system to rivals

Apple said on Friday moves in Germany to force it to open up its Apple Pay mobile payments system to rivals could hurt data protection and the security of financial information.
A German parliamentary committee unexpectedly voted in a late-night session on Wednesday to force the tech giant to open up Apple Pay to rival providers in Germany… The legislation, which did not name Apple specifically, will force operators of electronic money infrastructure to offer access to rivals for a reasonable fee.
“We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced,” Apple said on Friday. “We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hope you enjoyed Apple Pay while it lasted, Germany.
The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help. — Ronald Reagan
Ditto for German.
1 Comment
MDN has posted that “I’m here to help” Reagan quote quite a few times and, yes, it is funny and has a seed of truth in it. But the fact is that every U.S citizen depends heavily on government functions every day, and most of them work pretty well. I am not saying that they can’t be improved, but the people who love to tear down the government when times are good are the same people who are screaming for government assistance as soon as a natural disaster hits.
It is easy to take shots at government organizations and employees. But I suspect that few people understand how diligently most of those people are working to fulfill their duties to the public. I find it interesting how people are quick to praise any member of the U.S. military, but are equally eager to disparage other government employees. Are you honestly so great that you can justify crapping on the skills and dedication of millions of people with little or no justification? If you were truly that great, then you would not feel the need to denigrate others.