Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 to fix temperature issues

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 which provide important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.



MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222.

