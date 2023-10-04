Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 to fix temperature issues

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 which provide important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.

iOS 17 upgrades the communications experience with Contact Posters, a new stickers experience, Live Voicemail, and much more.
