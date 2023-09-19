Wired: If you’re going to buy a Pro iPhone this year, get Apple’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s all-new iPhone 15 Pro Max is designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before. And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

Julian Chokkattu for Wired:

For the first time in a few years, the “Pro” moniker finally seems to fit the iPhone a little bit more. Apple has made a number of changes in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that, when compared to previous years, make the top-tier handsets feel more deserving of the name than ever before. Like in years past, the larger Max model is the more impressive of the two Pro options. I want to make a note about Apple’s new FineWoven case, made from recycled materials. It feels velvety soft, but repeatedly attaching MagSafe accessories on the back, like MagSafe battery packs, seems to leave some permanent scuffs on the case. It also seems to discolor slightly at the edges where your fingers touch the back material. I don’t expect the material will look all that nice after a few months of use.

MacDailyNews Take: If we were to get cases, which we wouldn’t, we’d get leather cases from a third-party vendor, not Apple FineWoven cases.

Here’s where the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max shines. The 6.7-inch size allows for a bigger battery, and at the end of one busy day, I had more than 35 percent left with nearly six hours of screen-on time. With average use, I had no trouble going a day and a half on a single charge. It’s not a huge change from last year’s Max, but it is slightly more long-lasting. I strolled around New York City at weird hours to snap more than 250 photos to test the camera against the iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Without boring you with the nitty-gritty, here’s my consensus: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best camera phone right now, and the most consistent… As much as I hate to suggest spending more, if you’re going to buy a Pro iPhone this year, the Pro Max is what I’d go for with its beefier battery and the 5X zoom camera.

MacDailyNews Take: All of these rave iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews aren’t going to help Apple’s issues with supply and demand for their new flagship iPhone!

