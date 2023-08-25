Apple to offer iPhone 15 Pro models in blue, gray titanium, space black, and silver

Apple will reportedly offer iPhone 15 Pro models in a choice of four colors: blue titanium, gray titanium, space black, and silver.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will usher in the era of titanium. In the process of retiring stainless steel, Apple will also discontinue using gold as a color option… In place of gold, Apple will lean in on the new titanium finish. In addition to space black and silver, Apple will offer a new gray option that embraces the natural color of titanium. We also believe Apple will promote a new dark blue color for the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

MacDailyNews Take: The $20-$40 you might gain by minimizing scratches for trade-in or resale isn’t worth denying yourself the use of an iPhone as it was designed to be used, case-free, for an entire year or longer.

Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017

