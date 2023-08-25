Apple leads the way in buybacks – by far – over the last decade

Over the past ten years, some of the largest technology companies have led the way in rewarding its shareholders with stock buybacks, and the most valuable company, Apple, leads the pack – by far.

Reuters:

“It’s good to note that Apple dominates the way that Exxon did years ago,” said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Here are top 20 companies that have repurchased the most amount of their own shares in the past ten years (data as of the first quarter of 2023): • Apple – $621.31 billion • Alphabet – $193.07 billion

• Microsoft – $180.41 billion

• Meta Platforms – $130.22 billion

• Wells Fargo – $116.56 billion

• Bank of America – $112.87 billion

• JPMorgan Chase – $111.84 billion • Home Depot – $77.34 billion

• Berkshire Hathaway – $70.27 billion

• Johnson & Johnson – $60.24 billion

• Goldman Sachs Group – $58.81 billion

• Exxon Mobil – $50.60 billion

• Mastercard – $50.13 billion • T-Mobile US – $30.66 billion

• Broadcom – $29.26 billion

• Chevron – $27.03 billion

• Marathon Petroleum – $26.85 billion

• Thermo Fisher Scientific – $14.17 billion • Charles Schwab – $9.46 billion

• Verisk Analytics – $7.38 billion

