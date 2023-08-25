These Apple TV+ movies and TV shows are affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes

Hollywood productions around the world, including for Apple Tv+, have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.

Late-night talk shows and many television productions were put on long-term hiatus due to the writers strike, movie tentpoles, some in mid-production, have shut down, too, and studios are also pushing some of their completed films into 2024 as well.

Associated Press:

Here’s a selected look at shows and films in suspension. “Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Severance” — Apple TV+

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film — Apple (TBD)

MacDailyNews Take: Those are the three listed by the AP. There are likely more. Also, Sam Esmail’s years-in-the making adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 sci-fi film “Metropolis” was, unfortunately, permanently shut down due to labor unrest against the background of economic headwinds in June.

