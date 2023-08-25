Apple rallies despite Fed Chair Powell’s interest rates warning

Apple stock sold off 2.6% Thursday, ending a four-day win streak, but is up 1.26% at the close on Friday, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that interest rates could continue.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock shows a 79 out of a best-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating. The Composite Rating — an easy way to identify top growth stocks — is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths.
The top three performing blue chip stocks this year through July 31 were Salesforce, Apple, and Microsoft, posting rallies of 69.7%, 51.2%, and 40.1%, respectively.
The worst three Dow Jones stocks through July 2023 were Walgreens Boots Alliance, Amgen, and Verizon Communications, with respective declines of 19.8%, 13.5%, and 10.9%.
MacDailyNews Take:
