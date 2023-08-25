Apple-1 ad handwritten by Steve Jobs sells for $176,000

RR Auction recently put a number of Apple-related items up for auction, including a draft for an advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer in Steve Jobs’ handwriting. The lot also included a pair of Polaroid pix of the early personal computer. The auction estimate was $30,000+ and the item actually went for a bit under $176,000.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

The Apple Computer check that was also part of the auction was rare because it has both Jobs’ and Wozniak’s signatures. Also, it’s the second check the pair made out as part of their company, which hadn’t yet been officially founded. The auction estimate for it was $50,000+ but it sold for $135,261. A a page of notes for Astrochart, an astrology/horoscope application that Jobs worked on for Atari in the summer of 1975, sold too. The document is in Jobs’ handwriting but not signed. It fetched $16,444.

MacDailyNews Take: “A real deal.” It certainly was!

