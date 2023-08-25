Apple’s Vision Pro is provoking ‘audible gasps’ from developers

Michael Simmons, who led the team behind popular productivity apps Fantastical and Cardhop, said that his experience with the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer was “like seeing Fantastical for the first time. I felt like I was part of the app.”

By the end of his test session, he concluded that “experiencing spatial computing not only validated the designs we’d been thinking about, but it also helped us start thinking beyond left to right or up and down, to a world without borders at all.”

David Smith, a podcaster and developer of Widgetsmith, added that “the first time you see your own app running for real, that’s when you get the audible gasp.”

Apple Developer:

That sentiment has been echoed by developers around the world. Since debuting in early August, the Apple Vision Pro labs have hosted developers and designers like Simmons in London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, and Cupertino. During the day-long lab appointment, people can test their apps, get hands-on experience, and work with Apple experts to get their questions answered. Developers can apply to attend if they have a visionOS app in active development or an existing iPadOS or iOS app they’d like to test on Apple Vision Pro. Simmons says that the labs offered not just a playground, but a way to shape and streamline his team’s thinking about what a spatial experience could truly be. “With Apple Vision Pro and spatial computing, I’ve truly seen how to start building for the boundless canvas — how to stop thinking about what fits on a screen,” he says. “And that will help us make better apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Vision Pro will revolutionize computing!

