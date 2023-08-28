Apple preps major overhaul for iPad Pro

Apple is working on a major overhaul to its iPad Pro lineup for 2024, its first major overhaul in half a decade, as the tablet category languishes in a prolonged doldrum.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The product was once seen as a potential successor to the Mac, but now the iPad generates the least amount of revenue among Apple’s major segments.

This past quarter, sales slipped to the lowest level since the cusp of the pandemic in early 2020… Nearly every major manufacturer is suffering declines, including Samsung Electronics Co. and Lenovo Group Ltd. There’s just not much urgency among consumers to buy a tablet (or upgrade their perfectly functional old one).

Apple is still in better shape than most of the competition. It remains far and away the market leader in tablets, with 37% of shipments last quarter…

The good news is, Apple has its best chance in years to reinvigorate the market: an overhauled iPad Pro. The new model, due next year, will mark the first major update to the product since 2018.

The next iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — will shift to the next-generation M3 chip. They will also be Apple’s first tablets with OLED displays, the same types of screens used on the iPhone since the X model in 2017.

The new models will come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. That’s similar to the existing lineup, but the larger model is currently 12.9 inches.

Something else coming with the new iPad Pro, I’m told, is a revamped Magic Keyboard. The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup and adds a larger trackpad.