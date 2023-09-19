Mashable reviews Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Close to perfection

Apple’s all-new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s 3nm A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before.1 And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four stunning new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Stan Schroeder for Mashable :

The brushed titanium frame, alongside the textured matte glass on the phone’s back, give it an air of refinement and luxury. It’s much nicer than steel, though it’s not something that people will notice from afar. But here’s what you definitely will notice: These new Pros are light. Very light. This difference in weight is very noticeable in everyday usage. My daily driver is an iPhone 14 Pro Max and it can get heavy after longer sessions (not to mention the dreaded falling-on-your-face-in-bed incidents). There are other, subtle differences that make the new phones feel nicer in your hand. Apple reduced the bezels around the displays (which are otherwise the same size as before), making the phones noticeably smaller than last year’s models. The display is ever-so-slightly curved on the edges, feeding into the contoured titanium chassis, which makes the phone feel almost soft when you hold it. Apple says the CPU is 10% faster. I’ve tested it with Geekbench and it spewed out record-breaking numbers: 2,145 for the single-core score, and 5,761 for the multi-core score. There’s no doubt that the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are better phones than last year’s versions… [T]hese phones are lighter, nicer looking, more powerful, more versatile, with faster data transfer, and significantly improved cameras across the board. There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but Apple has polished and perfected almost every aspect of these phones.

MacDailyNews Take: What’s not perfect? The only “cons” presented in the review are “battery life is the same as last year” and “bigger starting price on the Pro Max (with more starting storage, though).”

