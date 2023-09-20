Apple Retail France workers call strike ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Four unions representing Apple retail stores in France have called for a strike on Friday and Saturday ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, demanding better pay and working conditions.

Geert De Clercq for Reuters:

“Management having decided to ignore our perfectly legitimate demands and concerns, the four unions of Apple Retail France …call for a strike on Sept. 22 and 23,” CGT Apple Retail said in a union front statement on social media platform X on Wednesday. The unions also called for workers to demonstrate on Friday morning at the Paris Opera Garnier, which is next to one of Apple’s flagship stores in Paris. CGT Apple Retail union member Karine Chouchane told French daily Liberation that Apple France workers may mobilise in three quarters of Apple’s stores in France.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: The strike is expected to affect the majority of the 20 Apple Stores in France.

“The aim is not to blockade the shops, but to make people, both management and the general public, aware of the problem,” Albin Voulfow, CFDT union delegate for Apple Retail France, told AFP. He added that he expects customers to experience a “trickle-down effect” over the two-day strike.

The unions are demanding a 7% pay rise while Apple is proposing 4.5% on average. Workers at Apple Retail Stores are already among the most highly compensated retail workers in France, according to Glassdoor.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.