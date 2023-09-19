Major U.S. carriers offer hefty Apple iPhone 15 launch promos to woo subscribers

Major U.S. wireless carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, are offering substantial iPhone 15 promotions for customers, with variations based on the provider and the customer’s status (new or premium subscribers) in an attempt to woo new subscribers and minimize churn.

Investing.com:

Craig Moffett, founder of MoffettNathanson, noted that this year’s iPhone promotions are the most generous to date. The top three carriers are offering free iPhone 15 Pro devices or discounts up to $1,000. AT&T has increased its promotional values for both new and existing customers upgrading their devices compared to last year. In contrast, while Verizon has increased promotional values for those switching to their service, they have decreased benefits for existing customers upgrading their devices. T-Mobile’s promotional values for customers switching or upgrading their services are 9% lower than last year. This reduction suggests T-Mobile’s confidence in gaining customers without excessive giveaways. On the other hand, AT&T is offering 8% higher promotions for similar customers…

‎

MacDailyNews Take: As always, its a dogfight among carriers to attract and keep the best customers, iPhone users.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.