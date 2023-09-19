Apple’s pigtailed Asian employee photo triggers social media ‘outrage’

A photo of an Asian Apple Watch specialist sporting a “pigtail” on an Apple website has triggered selective outrage from some unknown number of social media users (likely, as usual, an extremely small, yet extremely vocal handful of people) who accuse Apple of “cultural insensitivity.”
Yes, Apple Inc., the woke poster child for first identifying race, tallying it all up on some internal equity scorecard, and then portraying minorities — in many cases, extreme minorities — as super majorities in every bit of their bizarro world marketing in the name of “inclusivity.” That Apple Inc.
The topic began trending on Sunday on Chinese microblogging site Weibo after a video singling out for attack the generic visual of an Apple Watch specialist, who appears to be Asian and is sporting a single braid, went viral on video-sharing site Bilibili.
The video incorrectly claimed that Apple assigns customer specialists with pigtails to service the Chinese market.
Some netizens were swift to blame the American tech company for taunting Chinese consumers, as the pigtail, or queue, is a symbol of repression during the Manchu-led Qing imperial rule.
The controversy comes as China is mulling over punishing anyone sporting clothing that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation” – a proposal that attracted immediate criticism for being too vague and potentially giving too much power to rank-and-file law enforcement officers.
Some spoke up in defence of Apple, pointing out that the same picture of the customer care employee is used in the company’s other country-specific websites and not just China’s.
An editorial in the official China Daily on Monday cautioned against wanton nationalism and reacting to the slightest perceived provocation.
“While the pigtail is anathema for a Han, one should understand that in many cultures it is natural for men to sport plaits, single or plural, on their heads. It is just a style and those sporting it mean no offence to any other culture,” said the editorial.
MacDailyNews Take: More proof that, no matter how much you make it corporate policy to see skin color first, no matter how much you distort reality in your marketing materials, you can never satisfy the emotionally damaged, perpetually aggrieved Karens of the world who should not be endlessly placated and appeased, but instead told to shut up and grow up, if not simply ignored.
Of course, as we all know by now, any “news story” can be ginned up from picking and choosing a relative handful of “social media” posts to create whatever impression a “media outlet” desires.
Obviously, Apple is the last company on earth that would intentionally use “the wrong image” to “taunt consumers.”
Mike Wallace: How are we going to get rid of racism?
Morgan Freeman: STOP TALKING ABOUT IT!
Those who constantly talk about race, who always see race first (Democrats, Biden, Tim Cook, etc.) are the real racists.
Skin color doesn’t matter.
Kudos to MDN for communicating the objective issues of our time.
To represent “Asians”, Apple should hire Apple Bitz host, Brian Tong — who I love, by the way — because he colors his hair with a stripe down the middle so that he looks like a skunk.
For even cooler hair, I hereby nominate Rufio:
This looks like one of the standard photos of the staff from the local Apple Store. Maybe this is just how this person wears their hair?
Basically, since the original post is a non-story, MDN picking it up makes it a “real story” or even more of a non-story? YMMV.
I guess this is somehow different to how the right wing ‘Karens’ get triggered the moment a transgender person appears on a beer can ad?
Because only malleable pawns who have been brainwashed to believe that the mentally ill guy below is a “woman” are allowed to boycott companies with whom they do not agree.
Here’s the difference: That’s an Asian dude with a braid. There is no such thing as a “transgender” person. There are only two genders.
Looks like a whole lot of Karen’s just got triggered again by men wanting to be women. (Two genders by the way)
The intolerance and utter hatred spewed here, over a non issue defies logic.
How do these people personally affect you? If you can’t a give good reason, then STFU.
It has nothing to do with them wanting to be women or true women wanting to be men and everything to do with them demanding (at the loss of jobs, sporting outcomes etc) that we accept this mental illness as fact.
You’re not a man because you think you’re a man. You’re not a woman because you think you’re a woman. – Ben Shapiro
Obviously—the solution—according to a respected author, professor and cultural spokesperson (elite), is to combat this w/ retributive racism, or “anti-racism.” (Kendi is Lu-lu.)
Falling back onto the non-progressive mindset of a guy named Martin Luther King might be a better path (and Morgan Freeman’s stmt above), let’s consider his character and dismiss his hairstyle and, or skin color? (After all, we have to dodge and combat all of the disruptive and dumb ads and cookie-accepting reqs that make visits anti-pleasurable).
I can relate, as I get aggravated seeing a dweeb sporting a man bun.
ok…any chance he is of Native American descent?
Would explain a lot….
What’s the problem?
If this person wears their hair in that style, it’s fine.
Did apple fake the photo or something?