Apple reportedly working on a 20-inch foldable MacBook or iPad

The world’s top tech companies are reportedly showing interest in foldable IT products and none other than the King of All Tech, Apple is said to be “currently working on a 20-inch foldable IT product project with Samsung Display, LG Display, etc.”

Lee Ki-jong for The Lec:

It has been claimed that the world’s leading IT companies are showing interest in foldable IT products. Apple is currently working on a 20-inch foldable IT product project with Samsung Display, LG Display, etc. At the ‘SID Review’ event of the Korea Information Display Society held in Yeoksam, Seoul on the 19th, Samsung Display Managing Director Baek Seung-in presented Folding Crack, Crease, Pen Drop, Folding Torque, Compressive Stress (Buckling) as a matter of reliability of the foldable display. Among the foldable display reliability issues, wrinkles have been mentioned as an improvement task since Samsung Electronics’ first-generation foldable phones in 2019. “I’ve been working on it for years (to improve foldable phone wrinkles), but it hasn’t completely disappeared,” said Sang Sang-S. Baek explained, “We’re thinking about a variety of structures to make this (wrinkle) invisible to consumers.” In this regard, Apple is working on a foldable project with Samsung Display, LG Display, etc. Apple itself is continuing to file (apply) for foldable patents. The industry cites Apple’s entry as a requirement for expanding the market for foldable products. In order to do that, the industry’s challenge is that the internal screen wrinkles of foldable products must be improved to the extent that Apple can be satisfied.

MacDailyNews Take: Oops, that’s a no-no, Samsung Display, dropping the “A” name could cost you some business or cause Cupertino to demand compensation via lower prices.

If Apple does foldable devices, then folding devices will have been done right. And, Apple’s first foldable would very likely be a MacBook or an iPad, not an iPhone:

“Too thick when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue. — MacDailyNews, February 13, 2020

In April 2022, uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later.

