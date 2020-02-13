On Tuesday, South Korean dishwasher maker Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip, a new $1,400 phone that unfolds into a full-size display, or into a split-screen dual display with a visible seam when open down the fold, prompting some to ask, “Where’s Apple’s foldable iPhone?” The convicted Apple patent infringer is no doubt hopeful that the Z Flip will be more successful than the faulty, easily-breakable Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 2, which it released last year to remarkably horrible reviews as the junky, poorly-designed products tended to break within days, if not hours, of real-world use.
Peter Jarich of GSMA Intelligence… noted that among network operators he’s heard from, a strong majority expect that folding phones will be offered through their channels. It’s less clear when, or if, folding phones will go mainstream among smartphone vendors.
As for Apple, Samsung’s chief rival, a collection of patent filings spurred speculation that the iPhone giant could someday release a foldable device of its own.
In early February, as spotted by AppleInsider, Apple filed a patent for a folding mechanism that doesn’t leave a crease. And last year, analysts at UBS analyzed intellectual property filings by Apple and predicted that it could release a folding device — likely a tablet, rather than a phone — by 2021. The UBS analysts also conducted a survey indicating “generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products.”
MacDailyNews Take: Is that a Galaxy Z Flip in your pocket or a hockey puck? “Too think when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue.
Not way Nobody wants use foldable
Guys what an article is 2020 not the 1990 nobody wants a foldable junk
Samsung is a massive conglomerate. They make dishwashers, TV’s, phones, etc… In other words, they can throw mud at the wall and see if something sticks. They can afford to climb a mountain simply because it is there and see what that achieves for them.
Apple? Not so much. The company is massively dependent on iPhone sales and the ecosystem it spawns. Period. Throwing mud and watching failures massively damages Apple’s brand – massively so. So yes, Apple is more risk averse because one failure and they are jumped on as falling apart. No one else is viewed this way, which can be a cage, but also a testament to Apple’s amazing success rate and brand.
Apple innovates, but only with items they believe will be massively useful and adopted by the majority. Rarely is the public guinea-pig’d by Apple.
Now, let’s then look at the technology in question here. A flip phone w/full screen.
Why did the market initially have flip phone technology? It was small, it protected the keys and only a small display was required to show number and lists of names and numbers.
Why did the market migrate to larger and larger displays? Apple removed the need for a physical keyboard, and brought the internet (thank you Apple for webkit – why you gave that up for everyone to use I have NO IDEA!!!), and apps. These all lended themselves to larger and larger displays.
To use a narrow full screen within a design intended for a keyboard and display to show names and phone numbers only?
This is technology in search of a need, rather than a need addressed with a technology solution.
Samsung does it because Apple is not. Because Samsung has the flexible display technology (however reliable it is or is not…), and thus, if they can try to differentiate whether useful or not, they are going to do it.
I never liked my flip phone. I never liked my Nokia phones, and I hated my Blackberry’s as they did NOTHING internet – but load unusable crap.
Once I saw Jobs launch the iPhone, I looked at my BlackBerry and said to myself “This is Fisher Price, My First Smartphone.” Got an iPhone and threw away the crap-berry. Never looked back.
There is no “need” or clamoring for a full-screen flip phone. If the market decides beyond a niche how useful it is, Apple will arrive late, but will arrive with a svelte, mature solution that “just works” and that niche will want.
Until then, Apple sits back and has all it’s prototypes in their labs, and that’s likely where they will stay.
Folding a phone is stupid, at the size of current smartphones. It was fine, back when mobiles phones were small, with tiny screen occupying one side and numeric keypad the other. Now, it just makes the folding phone as wide as an iPhone, and more than twice as thick. And user needs to unfold phone every time, or phone needs a separate screen for quick access (making it even thicker and heavier).
I think Apple’s long-term approach will be to provide a relatively small and contact (but powerful) “hub” device, and allow users to interface with it in ways that suit the users’ individual needs and preferences. An audio interface with future smart(er) AirPods. Apple Watch Series 10. AR glasses. Larger screen/keyboard/trackpad combo. This is already here with the excellent interaction between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’ll just become better optimized, with greater expansion into future wearables. It’s Apple expanding its already highly advantageous ecosystem.
Call that future central device “iPod” maybe… 😉