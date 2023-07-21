Apple debuts redesigned Apple Watch page ahead of Ultra 2 and Series 9 release

In anticipation of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple has updated its Apple Watch buying page on its official website. The new page offers a more streamlined and simplified experience, highlighting each part of the Apple Watch so that users can better understand how to customize their wearable.

José Adorno for BGR:

Wen you start shopping for an Apple Watch Series 8, you begin by choosing the material and finish. Once you select Aluminum, it shows the different cases and how each looks; the same is worth it for Stainless Steel models.

After that, you choose the case size and different bands. Since bands are a crucial part of the Apple Watch customization, Apple first shows the four options you can choose from Rubber, Textiles, Leather, and Stainless Steel. Then, when you click on each option, the company shows the different brands and, finally, the different colors.

After that, you choose if you have a Watch to use as a trade-in, how you plan to pay, and if you want to add AppleCare+.

During the whole process, Apple also tells you how much you will spend with each option and the benefits of each one.