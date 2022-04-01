According to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

On Twitter, Kuo said that Apple is “actively testing” a device with a 9-inch foldable OLED display and a PPI somewhere between the iPhone and the iPad. This device is purportedly being used to evaluate and verify the key technologies involved in Apple’s foldable, and may not feature the specifications of any final retail product. Kuo also revised his prediction from last year that claimed that Apple will launch its foldable ‌iPhone‌ as soon as 2024, explaining that it is now clear that this prediction needs to be revised to 2025 at the earliest. He added that Apple’s first foldable device may be a hybrid ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, or simply a foldable ‌iPad‌.

I expected Apple to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2024 in my reports last year, but now it's clear this prediction needs to be revised. I predict Apple may launch its first foldable product in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad & iPhone. https://t.co/HGIDPFvdar — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 1, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: No rush, but, when it’s ready, bring it on!

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019

