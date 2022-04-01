Apple TV+ sees significant viewership boost following CODA’s Best Picture win

Apple on Sunday made history after “CODA” landed three Academy Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with wins for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder. Apple TV+, on which “CODA” exclusively streams, has received a nice post-Oscars boost.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

What’s the value of winning an Oscar? For Apple, the historic Oscar best picture win for original film “CODA” on Sunday has produced immediate results — drawing 25% new viewers to the Apple TV Plus streaming service, and pushing viewing of the film up more than 300% compared with the week prior. Of course, the numbers about “CODA’s” performance on Apple TV Plus, provided by a source close to the tech company, don’t reveal all that much. Apple has never disclosed how many subscribers it has for Apple TV Plus, so it’s unclear what the 25% increase in new viewers indicates in terms of real numbers.

MacDailyNews Take: CODA was worth every penny of the record $25 million Apple spent to acquire it and then some!

