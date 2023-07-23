Apple preps M3-powered Mac mini, high-end MacBook Pro models

According to Bloomberg New‘s Mark Gurman, the Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be released with the M3 chip until after the first wave of Macs are launched later this year.

Hartley Charlton for Mac Rumors:

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that he believes “it’s a sure thing that an ‌M3‌ version of the ‌Mac mini‌ is eventually coming,” but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the machine is not expected emerge until late 2024 at the earliest and will not be in the first series of ‌M3‌ Macs to be released. Likewise, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not be among the first ‌M3‌ Macs to debut in October later this year. These machines are expected to feature the ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips and will “probably” launch by the middle of 2024 at the latest.

MacDailyNews Take: Want an M3 Mac? Hurry up and wait – unless you want an M3-powered iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, or 13-inch MacBook Pro which Gurman reported last week should be arriving in just a few short months (October).

