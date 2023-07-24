Apple aims to keep iPhone production steady; targets 85 million iPhone 15 units this year

Apple is asking suppliers to produce some 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with the year before, Bloomberg News reports Monday citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki for Bloomberg News:

The Cupertino, California-based company is aiming to hold shipments steady despite tumult in the global economy and a projected decline in the overall smartphone market. It’s likely to increase revenue overall because Apple is considering raising the price for Pro models, said the people, asking not to be named because the targets aren’t public.

See: Apple expected to increase iPhone 15 Pro prices

Apple’s production schedule is closely scrutinized because of the company’s broad impact. From Samsung Electronics Co. to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Foxconn Technology Group, some of the world’s largest corporations depend on iPhone business to drive growth and margins… This year, the company had to trim the forecast for its upcoming entry-level phones by about 2 million due to a production challenge with CMOS image sensors, but it compensated for the dip by adding orders for higher-priced Pro models, the people said. Apple’s relatively steady fortunes contrast with struggles for several competing smartphone companies that build devices with the Android operating system.

MacDailyNews Take: Steady as she goes!

