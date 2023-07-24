Apple touts tax-free Mac, iPads, and more in several U.S. states

Apple has announced a list of tax-free products that qualify for sales tax exemption in U.S. states with summer sales tax holidays. Some states hold annual sales tax free weekends in late summer to help parents save money on school supplies.

Eligible products include:

(check your state for exact products and price limitations)

• Mac computers

• iPad models

• Accessories (purchased with computer)

– Keyboards

– Mice

– Apple Pencil

– Speakers

– Monitors

• Printers

• Computer storage media, compact disks

• Apple and third-party software

• AppleCare (when sold with and for eligible items)

• And more

Here are the U.S. states offering sales tax holidays and their dates:

• Alabama: July 21–23

• Arkansas: August 5–6

• Florida: July 24–August 6

• Massachusetts: August 12–13

• Missouri: August 4–6

• New Jersey: August 26–September 4

• New Mexico: August 4–6

• South Carolina: August 4–6

• Tennessee: July 28–30

• West Virginia: August 4–7

MacDailyNews Note: See which products qualify in your state here.

Note that your tax savings may not appear at checkout, but will appear on your final receipt.

