Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air said to deliver a major upgrade

Apple unveiled a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022 with an all-new, strikingly thin design and, thanks to the M2 chip, even more performance, the new MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging – available in four finishes: Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

This year, rather than offering a further specification upgrade, reports indicate that Apple first plans to launch a new ‌MacBook Air‌ model with a 15.5-inch display. This would be positioned above the current, 13.6-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, which starts at $1,199, but below the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,999. A price in the region of $1,399 to $1,799 therefore seems likely. The 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ will contain the M2 chip, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, making it identical to the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ in terms of specifications. Due to its size, the larger model may still have some advantages in terms of battery capacity and speaker fidelity.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this month, “The perfect Mac for aging eyes and priced right, Apple had better have multiple millions of these battery-sipping 15-inch M2 MacBook Air babies stockpiled for a hugely successful launch!”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews by shopping The Apple Store at Amazon.