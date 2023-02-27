Apple pays $12.1 million fine in Russia for alleged app market abuse

Apple has paid a 906 million rouble ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday.
Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.
The FAS determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position, then issued a directive requiring Apple to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.
Apple had appealed the decision at various stages, but had been unsuccessful and ultimately complied with the order, the FAS said.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, that’s it. Cue another Wired “Pray” cover.
Last one out of Apple Park, don’t forget to turn out the lights.
1 Comment
what? apple provided Russia with cash? cook has got go!