Apple releases official trailer for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Apple on Monday released the official trailer for “Ted Lasso” Season 3 which premieres March 15th exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Ted Lasso” will return for season three on Wednesday, March 15th, globally on Apple TV+.

In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

MacDailyNews Take: Believe!

Apple TV+'s “Ted Lasso” took home four wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for both its first and second seasons

