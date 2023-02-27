Apple Original Films lands four Annie Award wins for ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Film Award winner “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” landed four wins at the 50th Annual Annie Awards, including Best Special Production, Best Character Animation, Best Direction and Best Editorial.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” available on Apple TV+, is a story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book of the same name.

Apple has previously been recognized by the Annie Awards with five wins in 2021 for Academy Award nominee “Wolfwalkers,” including Best Indie Feature, and with nominations in 2022 for “Blush,” Snoopy’s “For Auld Lang Syne” and Peabody Award winner “Stillwater.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 335 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple received Annie Awards for “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” including:

• Best Special Production

• Best Character Animation —TV/Media — Tim Watts

• Best Direction — TV/Media — Charlie Mackesy and Peter Baynton

• Best Editorial — TV/Media — Daniel Budin

Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the 50th Annual Annie Awards were presented on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

