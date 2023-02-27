Oscars-slapper Will Smith wins NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for ‘Emancipation’

At the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” star and producer Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for the 2022 film that tells the story of Peter, a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family on his quest for freedom.

Additionally, Apple’s “Sidney” documentary director Reginald Hudlin was honored with Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) for his talents in bringing to screen the story of legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the civil rights movement.

Apple TV+ has previously been recognized by the NAACP Image Awards in 2022 for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture for Academy Award winner “CODA”; in 2021 for Outstanding Independent Motion Feature “The Banker,” and Academy Award nominee “Wolfwalkers” for Best Animated Feature, Audience Choice Award; and in 2020 for “Truth Be Told,” for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

MacDailyNews Take: Smith had already completed filming of “Emancipation” when he walked onto the Academy Awards stage in March and assaulted Rock for making a joke about the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, but he remains eligible for nominations and awards.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

