More proof that Apple is planning on bringing ads to Apple TV+

As MacDailyNews exclusively reported last August via our little birdie, Apple looks to be planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform, likely this year.

Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs

Stephen Warwick for iMore:

A new report claims that Apple has hired Lauren Fry in order to help build “a video advertising business,” revealing the company’s plan to bring adverts to its Apple TV Plus streaming platform.

According to The Information, Apple wants to use its broadcasts of Major League Baseball and MLS soccer, which began over the weekend, to build an ad sales business on the platform.

The report claims that Fry’s title is unclear, but that ads on its sports broadcasts “is likely just the beginning for Apple,” citing executives who say Apple is expected to eventually run adverts alongside its own TV shows and movies. There is also talk of an ad-supported Apple TV Plus tier that would let people access the service at a lower price if they watch adverts, a bit like Netflix.