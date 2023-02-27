Watch: An inside look at Apple TV+ series ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ starring Eugene Levy

The new Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), is a new globe-trotting travel series that premiered globally on February 24th.

The eight-episode series follows Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Now, Apple TV+ has released the 3:33 minute inside look at “The Reluctant Traveler.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

