iPhone a ‘must have’ for Gen Z worldwide as Apple takes smartphone market share

Consumers around the world are increasingly choosing Apple’s iPhones over derivative Android iPhone wannabes, with younger Gen Z users seen as pushing the company toward the level of dominance in the smartphone market globally that it has enjoyed for years in America.

Jiyoung Sohn for The Wall Street Journal:

From Europe to Asia, Apple’s market lead in the premium bracket is growing, and polls show that people in their teens and early 20s, known as Gen Z, increasingly see the iPhone as a must-have. In Samsung’s backyard, where the brand’s Android smartphones have held sway, Apple’s clout has been growing since the company opened its first store in South Korea in 2018. Apple now has four stores in the country, where its mobile-payment system Apple Pay will soon become available for the first time. Around 52% of people age 18 to 29 in South Korea were using an Apple smartphone as of 2022, up from 44% two years earlier, according to polls by Gallup Korea. Samsung’s share of this age group slipped to 44% from 45% in that time, the polls showed. A￼pple’s rise among young people will likely help the U.S. firm’s position in the high-end phone business that it has been leading. Apple’s share of worldwide shipments of smartphones priced at $800 and above grew to 76% last year from 65% in 2018, while Samsung’s declined to 17% from 27%, according to Canalys, a tech-market researcher.

MacDailyNews Take: The future inexorably dims for iPhone knockoff peddlers worldwide. 🙂

The iPhone’s hardware and software are designed together. Because Apple designs the whole phone, the whole experience is vastly superior.

If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.

Those who upgrade from Android to iPhone know. They kick themselves for wasting their time with derivative dreck, but they know.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]