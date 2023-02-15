Apple’s all-new 15-inch MacBook Air said to launch this spring

“Shipment levels for Apple’s MacBooks are expected to be low in the first quarter of 2023, but the release of the new 15-inch MacBook Air should spur new momentum in the second quarter,” DigiTimes reports Wednesday citing “industry sources.”

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the new MacBook Air will sport a 15.5-inch (diagonal) panel.

Thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip, MacBook Air can deliver amazing performance without a fan — so it stays completely silent no matter how intense the task.

M2 starts the second generation of Apple’s M-series chips and extends the remarkable features of M1. With industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies, this new chip delivers even more performance and capabilities. M2 features a next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than M1. M2 delivers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, so it can handle even larger and more complex workloads with ease. Designed to dramatically speed up video workflows, M2 also adds a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter (June 2022):

1. New 15″ MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15″ MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Spec-wise, it’s likely that the 15-inch model will be very similar to the 13-inch M2 one, screen size aside. This would suggest a base spec along the lines of: Apple M2 chip • 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

• 8-core GPU

• 16-core Neural Engine

• 100GB/s memory bandwidth Media engine • Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW

• Video decode engine

• Video encode engine

• ProRes encode and decode engine

• Configurable to: M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

MacDailyNews Take: The perfect Mac for aging eyes and priced right, Apple had better have multiple millions of these battery-sipping 15-inch M2 MacBook Air babies stockpiled for a hugely successful launch!

