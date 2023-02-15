Apple not bringing Katie Nolan, Melanie Newman back for MLB Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV+ will not bring back Katie Nolan or Melanie Newman and will move to two-person booths for its MLB Friday Night doubleheaders, The New York Post reports Wednesday.

Andrew Marchand for The New York Post:

As part of the changes in its second season of covering baseball, Apple is expected to hire Fox Sports’ Dontrelle Willis, according to sources, as a new game analyst. Wayne Randazzo will return as a play-by-player.

As for Nolan, an ex-ESPN and FS1 personality, it is not shocking she is not returning. In late November, on Kenny Mayne’s podcast, she sort of panned the idea that her comedic skills were fit to be an analyst in the booth.

“When I found out what it was, I was like, ‘Are they confused? Do they know what I do?’” Nolan said to Mayne, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “What it was and how crazy of an idea it was, combined with the secrecy really had me like, ‘Something’s up. They’re joking, this is a mistake.’ Somebody unsealed the wrong document. This isn’t the one they meant to give me because this says in the booth and that’s just not a thing.’

“And then I got on the phone with them and they sold me on the idea of me. They sold me on the idea of this vision they had for a baseball booth. As with most things that start as visions, they don’t always end up being executed the same way.”