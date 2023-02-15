Apple unveils trailer for star-studded climate change drama ‘Extrapolations’

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the star-studded climate change drama “Extrapolations,” from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”). Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, “Extrapolations” will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

“Extrapolations” is a limited series that imagines a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

The series stars (in order of appearance) Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo.

“Extrapolations” is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner “The Morning Show,” and AFI Award-winning series “Pachinko.”

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut soon on Apple TV+, including “Hello Tomorrow!,” “Liaison,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Schmigadoon!” season two, “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler” with Eugene Levy, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “The Afterparty” season two, “City on Fire,” “Swagger” season two, “Ted Lasso” season three and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 322 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

