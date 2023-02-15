iPhone, iPad, and Mac added to U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning list

This week, Apple released crucial updates to its operating systems and Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, and Macs which address critical security vulnerabilities, including a way to allow apps to “observe unprotected user data” through its Shortcuts app.

Kurt Knutsson for Fox News:

The threat is substantial enough to have initiated an alert about the needed update from the National Cyber Awareness System at the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security. These updates include iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1. Apple is also rolling out Safari 16.3.1 to older operating systems, including macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s release notes reveal a known report of someone taking advantage and exploiting this vulnerability, so update your Apple devices ASAP if you have not yet done so.

