U.S. cyber official praises Apple security, suggests Microsoft follow Apple’s lead

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly held up Apple as a positive example of accountability and transparency for its security practices during a speech delivered Monday at Carnegie Mellon University. By contrast, Easterly pointed to low MFA (multifactor authentication) adoption rates at Microsoft and suggested the Windows peddler follow Apple’s lead (yet again – MDN Ed.).

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

She pointed to Apple’s disclosure that 95% of iCloud users enable multifactor authentication, or MFA, a highly recommended security measure that requires a user to input a code sent to a different device or account during sign-in to guard against hackers. Easterly said the high adoption rate is a result of Apple making MFA the default. In doing so, Easterly said, “Apple is taking ownership for the security outcomes of their users.” By contrast, Easterly said there are low MFA adoption rates at Microsoft and Twitter. She said the roughly one-quarter of Microsoft enterprise customers who use MFA, and fewer than 3% of Twitter users who use it, is “disappointing.”

MacDailyNews Take: There’d be no Microsoft blighting the world today if not for poorly following Apple’s lead for decades.

