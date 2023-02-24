Tennessee man allegedly used Apple AirTag to stalk ex-wife

According to police a man in Tennessee was charged after he allegedly admitted to placing an Apple AirTag on his ex-wife’s car so that he could stalk her.

Adam Sabes for Fox News:

After the woman left Carlos Atkins a month ago, she told police that the man has been following her, according to WREG. She has had to move in with relatives as a result of the alleged stalking. She told police that Atkins followed her home on Monday from a Mississippi restaurant to her sister’s home in Memphis. Afterward, the victim called his daughter and asked her to tell Atkins not to contact her again. Atkins contacted the woman again through her nephew’s phone and allegedly admitted to following her. After telling Atkins that she found an AirTag located in her car, the man allegedly confessed and said that he placed it inside the vehicle. Atkins is being charged with electronic tracking of a motor vehicle.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, AirTags should not be used to track people without their knowledge, and should not be used to track property that does not belong to you. Using these products to track people without their consent is a crime in many countries and regions around the world. If an AirTag, set of AirPods, or Find My network accessory is discovered to be unlawfully tracking a person, law enforcement can request any available information from Apple to support their investigation.

Thankfully, Apple’s AirTag includes features to guard against unwanted tracking which you won’t get that from any other item tracker.

With any other tracker, you would be tracked for as long as the tracker remains functional without notification.

Apple AirTags are the most anti-stalking, pro-privacy, and safest trackers on the market.

If any AirTag, AirPods, or other Find My network accessory separated from its owner is seen moving with you over time, you’ll be notified in one of two ways. These features were created specifically to discourage people from trying to track you without your knowledge.

If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, Find My will send a notification to your Apple device. This feature is available on iOS or iPadOS 14.5 or later. To receive alerts, make sure that you:

• Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and turn Location Services on.

• Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services. Turn Find My iPhone on.

• Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services. Turn Significant Locations on to be notified when you arrive at a significant location, such as your home.

• Go to Settings > Bluetooth, and turn Bluetooth on.

• Go to the Find My app, tap the Me tab, and turn Tracking Notifications on.

• Turn off airplane mode. If your device is in airplane mode, you won’t receive tracking notifications. An AirTag, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case, or Find My network accessory that isn’t with its owner for a period of time will emit a sound when it’s moved.

If you’re stuck with a Android device, you can download Apple’s Tracker Detect app from the Google Play Store. Tracker Detect looks for item trackers within Bluetooth range that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network. These include AirTag and compatible item trackers that use the Find My network. If you think someone is using an AirTag or another item tracker to track your location, you can use the Tracker Detect app’s scan feature to try to find it. If the app detects an AirTag or compatible item tracker near you for at least 10 minutes, you can play a sound to help find it.

