First billion-dollar MLS club favored to repeat as champs on Apple TV

Rory Carroll for Reuters:

LAFC will look to get their bid for back-to-back MLS championships off to a winning start when they battle crosstown rivals LA Galaxy in front of an anticipated record crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night.

With the win, LAFC delivered on the high expectations that came when the team launched in 2018 with a celebrity ownership group and a glamorous new stadium.

That investment has more than paid off. Earlier this month Forbes announced that LAFC was the first MLS club to reach $1 billion in value.

Saturday’s supersized edition of the “El Trafico” derby is expected to draw more than 75,000 to the historic Rose Bowl and help launch a new era for MLS, which entered into a blockbuster 10-year partnership with Apple TV during the offseason.

The deal, which is reportedly worth $2.5 billion, is a bet by the tech giant that the league and its youthful, diverse and tech-savvy fanbase will contend with the NFL, NBA and MLB in the years to come.

“We talk about how we want the league to continue to grow and bridge the gap in comparison with other leagues, and I think having this Apple partnership is a step in the right direction,” LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta told reporters last month.

“Leading into the World Cup in 2026, you want to build momentum and gain more exposure, and I think this partnership is going to truly be beautiful.”