Reviewed: Apple’s new M2 Mac mini is the best Mac for the money

Apple last month unveiled the new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro, and high on value. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $599. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.





Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. Paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, along with the power and ease of macOS Ventura, Mac mini provides a phenomenal desktop experience that will take users’ productivity and creativity to the next level.

Adrien Ramirez for Reviewed:

The newest M2 Mac Mini (available at Amazon for $579.99) is a banger. The base model is $100 cheaper than the late M1 Mac Mini, and you can finally get a Mac Mini with a Pro-level chip in it. This is one of the best PCs to get if you’re looking for a simple, small solution that can sit on your desk or your home theater console without standing out like the typical desktop tower PC. The Mac Mini M2 comes in several configuration options. You can choose between the base 8-core M2 processor with a 10-core graphics processor and the upgraded 10-core M2 Pro processor with a 16-core graphics processor. We tested the base M2 version, which is configurable up to 24GB of memory and 2TB of storage. If you already have an M1 Mac Mini, the performance boost isn’t enough to justify upgrading. It’s about 20% faster in multicore performance and 15% faster in single-core performance… But if you’re deciding between an M2 Mac Mini and a comparable Windows laptop for light computing like web browsing or writing word documents, then the Mac Mini is probably the better choice. While there isn’t a lack of options for small form factor Windows desktop PCs, none can compete with the combined power and size of the Mac Mini M2. It trounces most productivity laptops under a thousand dollars, and as an unobtrusive productivity PC for those who don’t game or travel much, it’s hard to beat the simplicity of the Mac Mini.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote when theses machines were first unveiled in mid-January, “The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package!”

