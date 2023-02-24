Apple TV+ lands new drama series ‘The Last Frontier,’ starring Jason Clarke

Apple Studios today announced a greenlight for “The Last Frontier,” a new 10-episode original drama from creators Jon Bokenkamp (“The Blacklist”) and Richard D’Ovidio (“The Call”) that will star Jason Clarke (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” upcoming “Oppenheimer,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Chappaquiddick,” “Everest,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Mudbound,” “First Man” ) in the lead role.

Starring Clarke as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, “The Last Frontier” follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

The new series will be produced by Apple Studios. Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”) will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D’Ovidio and Clarke.

“The Last Frontier” will join an expanding slate of series hailing from Apple Studios including “City on Fire” from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and premiering May 12; the highly anticipated “Masters of the Air,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Lessons in Chemistry,” based on the bestselling book and starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson; “High Desert,” a new comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; “Manhunt,” from Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer and producer Monica Beletsky; “The Changeling,” a new drama series starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield; “Mrs. America Pie,” a star-studded comedy led by Kristen Wiig; “Firebug,” a new series that reteams creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin following their collaboration on “Black Bird,” and many more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 329 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

