Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ goes on hiatus due to coronavirus

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Apple TV+’s drama series The Morning Show will be going on a two-week production hiatus.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

The decision was made by the series’ studio, Media Res, in conjunction with Apple. It is a proactive measure out of precaution and not prompted by any specific concern related by possible exposure.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is currently filming its second season on the Sony lot.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” said Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res.